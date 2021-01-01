Sedgwick County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Feedback Request Form

Please identify up to SIX (6) priorities from the list of potential eligible options that you believe are most important for Sedgwick County:

Priority Number 1 Expand free COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing programs. Provide Medical, Mental Health and Substance Use treatment care for those impacted by COVID-19. Continue to purchase and distribute Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE). Provide funds to hospitals, clinics, schools, child care providers, and other businesses that provide essential services for premium pay (“hazard pay”) for essential workers. Improve ventilation systems and spaces in order to prevent new COVID-19 infections, in daycare facilities, schools, nursing homes, jails/prisons, homeless shelters, and other places with groups. Ensure county services and offices remain open and operating. Financial assistance to households affected by COVID-19 that don’t have any other resources available. Assistance to small businesses and non-profits to help them re-open and stay open safely to serve residents of Sedgwick County. Assistance for businesses providing travel, hospitality and promoting tourism within Sedgwick County. Fund programs that address community-violence intervention, homelessness, affordable housing development, housing counseling and/or lead remediation. Expand early learning services and tutoring programs in areas with high poverty. Offer mental health care services to vulnerable populations. Assist licensed childcare providers so they can improve their childcare facilities. Fund programs that provide services to foster care families. Provide or improve broadband services in areas of the County with unreliable service.

